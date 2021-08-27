Business

Equities extend gains with N15bn

The equities market, yesterday, sustained positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.07 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 27.36 basis points or 0.07 per cent to close at 39,477.18 index points as against 39,449.82 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N15 billion or 0.07 per cent to close higher at N20.568 trillion from N20.553 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 186.32 million shares in 3,595 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The insurance subsector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 52.06 million shares exchanged by investors in 284 deals. Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc.

The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Lafarge Africa Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 39.57 million shares in 932 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 27 while decliners closed at only 12. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Eterna Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.97 per cent to close at N7.50 per share while UPDC Plc followed with 9.74 per cent to close at N1.69 per share and AIICO Insurance Plc with a gain of 8.42 per cent to close at N1.03 per share. On the flip side, Ikeja Hotel Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N1.26 per share. Scoa Plc followed with 9.43 per cent to close at N1.44 per share while ABC Transport Plc dropped by 8.33 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share.

