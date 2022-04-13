nngx
Business

Equities extend gains with N182bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the third day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.72 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 337.08 basis points or 0.72 per cent to close at 47,205.03 index points as against 46,867.95.50 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N182 billion or 0.72 per cent to close higher at N25.448 trillion from N25.266 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 245.42 million shares in 5,832 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 59.05 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,161 deals. Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 54.92 million shares in 1,844 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 31, while decliners closed at 18. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CAP Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N19.80 per share, while Niemeth Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with 9.86 per cent to close at N1.56 per share and Berger Paints Plc with a gain of 9.68 per cent to close at N6.80 per share. On the flip side, Academy Press Plc led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N1.44 per share. Carverton Plc followed with a loss of 9.92 per cent to close at N1.18 per share while Royal Exchange Plc dropped by 9.62 per cent to close at 94 kobo per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

GSMA seeks govt’s funding for telecoms industry

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile contributes $4.4trn to global GDP in 2020 The global body of GSM operators, GSMA, has called for funding of telecommunications services expansion, especially in developing countries like Nigeria. According to the body, funding the industry by government became imperative as mobile operators are no longer inclined to extend services to rural areas due to […]
Business

TStv set to revolutionise pay tv landscape in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…As Nigerians will pay for only channels they watch   At last, there is respite for Nigerian pay tv customers as a new service provider Telecomm Satellite Television (TStv) has said that it will attend to core demands of Nigerians from the former sole service provider, Multichoice, that they pay only for what they watch. […]

nngx
Business

ETF: Foreign transactions on NGX hit 99.64%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Despite FX restrictions, foreign transactions in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) grew by 99.64 per cent, even as 10 stock brokers drove 99.9 per cent of total transaction value and 97.3 per cent of total volumes of ETFs in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.   The NGX quarterly report for Q2’21 as at June 30, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica