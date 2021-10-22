nngx
Business

Equities extend gains with N236bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.1 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 454.4 basis points or 1.1 per cent to close at 41,704.11 index points as against 41,249.71 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N236 billion or 1.1 per cent to close higher at N21.763 trillion from N20.526 as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 216.19 million shares in 4,272 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 85.57 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,280 deals.

Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of ETI Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 45.36 million shares in 560 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trad-ing session was 23, while decliners closed at 19.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CutixPlc led the gainers’ table by maximum 10 per cent to close at N5.50 per share, while NGX Group Plc followed with 9.79 per cent to close at N23.55 per share and CHI Plc with a gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share. On the flip side, TIP Plc led the losers’ chart by a drop of 8.51 per cent to close at 43 kobo per share. Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with a loss of 4.86 per cent to close at N1.76 per share while Universal Insurance Plc dropped by 4.76 per cent to close at 20 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria pirates kidnapped 130 seamen in 2020 –Report

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Gulf of Guinea listed as world’s most dangerous waters   As the Gulf of Guinea remained the hotspot of maritime piracy and sea criminalities globally in year 2020, global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said kidnapping of seafarers by pirates in the region hit a record surpassing 95 per cent of the kidnapping […]
Business

Tanker accidents: Lagos-Ibadan expressway’s reconstruction nightmare

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Despite the fact that reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan  expressway  has reached 60 per cent completion, current  surge in tanker accidents resulting in damages  of  finished  sections of the road is generating  concerns among stakeholders. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   W hen the Federal Government, led by President Mohammadu Buhari, flagged off the reconstruction of 127.6 kilometre  […]
Business

Vocation: 40 women trained under INTELs’ initiative

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Forty women have been empowered by Nigeria’s foremost port operator, INTELS Nigeria Limited, under its Women Empowerment Programme Scheme Synergy (WEPSS). The women are part of the 5,000 to be so empowered over a 20-year period under the WEPSS Corporate Social Responsibility initiative established by INTELS in 2013 to train community women in fashion design […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica