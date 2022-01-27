Equities extend gains with N318bn

Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.28 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks.

The All-Share Index rose by 590.48 basis points or 1.28 per cent to close at 46,529,99 index points as against 45,939.51 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N318 billion or 1.28 per cent to close higher at N25.073 trillion from N24.755 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 328.99 million shares in 4,219 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 81.7 million shares exchanged by investors in 817 deals. Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Sterling Bank Plc. The insurance subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 64.36 million shares in 87 deals.

The number of gainers and losers at the close of trading session was 19 apiece. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Airtel Africa Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N1,271 per share, while ETI Plc followed with 9.55 per cent to close at N10.90 per share and Courtiville Business Solutions Plc with a gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share. On the flip side, Cadbury Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.47 per cent to close at N8.60 per share. Prestige Assurance Plc followed with a loss of 8.70 per cent to close at 42 kobo per share, while Champion Breweries Plc dropped by 7.84 per cent to close at N2.35 per share.

