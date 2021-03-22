Equities extend weekly downturn by 0.69%

Trading on equities, last week, extended weekly losses following investors’ apathy as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.69 per cent to close the week at 38,382.39 and N20.082 trillion respectively. However, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Mainboard,

NSE 30, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II, NSE Industrial and NSE Growth Indices, which declined by 1.68 per cent, 0.99 per cent, 0.01 per cent, 1.46 per cent, 1.51 per cent, 2.62 per cent and 0.25 per cent while the NSE Sovereign Bond Index closed flat.

A total turnover of 2.342 billion shares worth N19.272 billion in 20,173 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.675 billion shares valued at N23.541 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 21,732 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.888 billion shares valued at N12.446 billion traded in 12,019 deals, thus contributing 80.60 per cent and 64.58 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Natural Resources industry followed with 201.260 million shares worth N41.295 million in 27 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Goods industry, with a turnover of 62.053 million shares worth N65.672 million in 612 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Unity Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.471 billion shares worth N7.114 billion in 2,317 deals, contributing 62.82 per cent and 36.91 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 35 in the previous week.

Twenty-five equities depreciated in price, lower than 38 equities in the previous week, while 104 equities remained unchanged, higher than 89 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 435,459 units ETPs valued at N2.351 billion were traded last week in 29 deals, compared with a total of 217,600 units valued at N3.699 million transacted the previous week in six deals.

A total of 295,829 units of bonds valued at N304.859 million were traded last week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 9,192 units valued at N10.671 million transacted the previous week in 6 deals.

