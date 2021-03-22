Business

Equities extend weekly downturn by 0.69%

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading on equities, last week, extended weekly losses following investors’ apathy  as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.69 per cent to close the week at 38,382.39 and N20.082 trillion respectively. However, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Mainboard,

 

NSE 30, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II, NSE Industrial and NSE Growth Indices, which declined by 1.68 per cent, 0.99 per cent, 0.01 per cent, 1.46 per cent, 1.51 per cent, 2.62 per cent and 0.25 per cent while the NSE Sovereign Bond Index closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 2.342 billion shares worth N19.272 billion in 20,173 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.675 billion shares valued at N23.541 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 21,732 deals.

 

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.888 billion shares valued at N12.446 billion traded in 12,019 deals, thus contributing 80.60 per cent and 64.58 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Natural Resources industry followed with 201.260 million shares worth N41.295 million in 27 deals.

 

The third place was Conglomerates Goods industry, with a turnover of 62.053 million shares worth N65.672 million in 612 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Unity Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.471 billion shares worth N7.114 billion in 2,317 deals, contributing 62.82  per cent and 36.91 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Thirty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 35 in the previous week.

 

Twenty-five equities depreciated in price, lower than 38 equities in the previous week, while 104 equities remained unchanged, higher than 89 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 435,459 units ETPs valued at N2.351 billion were traded last week in 29 deals, compared with a total of 217,600 units valued at N3.699 million transacted the previous week in six deals.

 

A total of 295,829 units of bonds valued at N304.859 million were traded last week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 9,192 units valued at N10.671 million transacted the previous week in 6 deals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Experts: Islamic economy shaping global trade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Islamic economy and finance have become a critical component of the global economy, according to experts who participated in the recently-concluded Dubai Week in Africa 2021 virtual conference.   The event was attended by UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries in […]
Business

Investment migration: Nigerians boost $3bn industry in Caribbean

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The decline in standard of living and an unimpressive return on investment prospect in Nigeria has again been accentuated by a report that wealthy Nigerians have started buying their way into the citizenship of St. Lucia, a small island in the Caribbean. According to the report by Quartz Africa, the office of Citizenship by Investment […]
Business

S&P: Sustainable debt instrument issuance to hit $700bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The issuance of sustainability- themed debt instruments, including green, social, sustainability and sustainability- linked bonds is expected to surpass $700 billion in 2021, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings has said. It added that the amount would take cumulative issuance past the $2 trillion milestone, from $1.3 trillion as of the end of 2020. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica