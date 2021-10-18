Business

Equities extend weekly gains by 1.39%

Stories, Chris Ugwu Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, extended weekly gains as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.39 per cent and 1.54 per cent to close the week at 41,438.15 and N21.625 trillion respectively.

 

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX ASeM Index, which closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 2.838 billion shares worth N31.653 bil-led the activity chart with 2.428 billion shares valued at N26.442 billion traded in 13,884 deals, thus contributing 85.56 per cent and 83.54 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods followed with 170.407 million shares worth N1.653 billion in 3,350 deals.

 

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 68.996 million shares worth N133.382 million in 625 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.834 billion shares worth N23.372 billion in 5,981 deals, contributing 64.61 per cent and 73.84 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Forty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 42 equities in the

