Equities extend weekly losses by 0.45%

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week sustained bear run as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.45 per cent to close the week at 46,631.46 and N25,139 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX 30, NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Lotus II, NGX Industrial Goods, and NGX Sovereign bond indices, which depreciated by 0.43 per cent, 0.21 per cent, 0.35 per cent, 1.40 per cent, 0.42 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively While NGX Asem, and NGX Growth indices closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 1.137 billion shares worth N10.812 billion in 23,471 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.289 billion shares valued at N13.546 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 22,118 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 798.246 million shares valued at N6.732 billion traded in 12,904 deals; thus contributing 70.23 per cent and 62.26 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 155.154 million  shares worth N228.975 million in 917 deals.

 

The third place was The Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 45.341 million shares worth N1.013 billion in 2,819 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 454.800 million shares worth N2.551 billion in 4,587 deals, contributing 40.01 per cent and 23.60 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Thirty three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 20 equities in the previous week. Thirty one equities depreciated in price, lower than 50 equities in the previous week, while 92 equities remained unchanged higher than 86 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 76,043 units of ETPs valued at N1.251 million were traded last week in 31 deals compared with a total of 4,448 units valued at N478,868.63 transacted the previous week in 23 deals.

A total 21,314 units of bonds valued at N22.012 million were traded last week in 12 deals compared with a total of 35,517 units valued at N39.252 million transacted the previous week in 16 deals.

 

