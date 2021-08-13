Equities gain N21bn as bulls sustain grip

The bulls maintained grip on equities market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 0.1 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. The All-Share Index gained 41.6 basis points or 0.1 per cent to close at 39,490.06 index points as against 39,448.46 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N21 billion to close at N20.574 trillion from N20.553 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 570.20 million shares exchanged in 3,764 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Food products sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 387.3 million shares exchanged by investors in 379 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc. The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 36.17 million shares in 925 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was eight, while decliners closed at 24.

