Equities halt downtrend, gain N33bn

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.13 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 61.39 basis points or 0.13 per cent to close at 46,904.48 as against 46,843.09 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities ap-preciated by N33 billion or 0.13 per cent to close at N25.278 trillion from N25.245 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 201.28 million shares exchanged in 4,017 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 81.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 691 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Ecobank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 58.45 million shares in 1,473 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 16, while decliners closed at 17. Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Ikeja Hotel Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 66 kobo and N1.32 per share respectively, while Eterna Oil Plc followed with 9.82 per cent to close at N5.48 per share. Meyer Paints Plc added 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share.

On the other hand, Cadbury Nigeria Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 6.67 per cent to close at N8.40 per share. Japaul Gold Plc followed with 5.88 per cent to close at 32 kobo per share while PZ Cussons Plc trailed with a loss of 5.36 per cent to close at N10.60 per share.

