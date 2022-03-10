Equities halt downtrend, gain N72bn

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive yesterday, reversing prior days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 132.74 basis points or 0.3per cent to close at 47,287.09 as against 47,154.35 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N72 billion or 0.3 per cent to close at N25.485 trillion from N25.413 trillion as market sentiment returned to the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 336.3 million shares exchanged in 5,248 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 146.95 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,472 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 70.19 million shares in 735 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 30, while decliners closed at 12. Presco Oil Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N114.95 per share, while PharmaDeko Plc followed with 9.89 per cent to close at N2.00 per share. Linkage Assurance Plc added 9.80 per cent to close at 56 kobo per share. On the other hand, Ella Lakes Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.92 per cent to close at N3.45 per share. May and Baker Plc followed with 9.91 per cent to close at N4.91 per share while Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc trailed with a loss of 9.34 per cent to close at N1.65 per share.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...