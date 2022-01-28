nngx
Equities halt gaining streak, lose N281bn

Key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 1.12 per cent to halt two days gaining streak following profit takings that was witnessed in the equity market. Driven by Dangote Cement Plc and NEM Insurance Plc and other blue chip companies that closed with losses at the end of trading, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 520.76 basis points or 1.12 per cent to close at 46,009.23 basis points as against 46,529.99 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N281 billion or 1.12 per cent to close at N24.792 trillion from N25.073 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 279.44 million shares exchanged in 4,582 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Banking sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 39.33 million shares exchanged by investors in 778 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of GTCO Plc and ETI Plc. Premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, followed with a turnover of 33.03 million shares in 949 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 26, while decliners closed at 18. Two breweries giants, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc, led the gainers’ table with a gain of 10 per cent each to close at N46.75 and N5.50 per share respectively, while ETI Plc followed with a gain of 9.63 per cent to close at N11.95 per share. Prestige Assurance Plc added 9.52 per cent to close at 46 kobo per share. On the other hand, NEM Insurance Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 8.57 per cent to close at N3.20 per share. Dangote Cement Plc followed with 8.53 per cent to close at N260.60 per share, while AIICO Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of five per cent to close at 76 kobo per share.

 

