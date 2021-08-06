Equities halt gaining streak, record N65bn loss

Equities market’s key performance indices, the NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.3 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day negative. Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 126.22 basis points or 0.3 per cent to close at 38,801.61 basis points as against 38,927.83 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation depreciated by N65 billion to close at N20.216 trillion from N20.281 trillion as market sentiment returned to the red zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 139.78 million shares exchanged in 3,655 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium subsector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 40.45 million shares exchanged by investors in 922 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of GT Holdings Company Plc and Wema Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 34.63 million shares in 756 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners closed at 16.

Conoil Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N20.35 per share, while CHI Plc followed with 8.93 per cent to close at 61 kobo per share. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc added 7.69 per cent to close at 28 kobo per share. On the flip side, ARDOVA Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 6.25 per cent to close at N15.00 per share. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc followed with four per cent to close at 24 kobo per share while AIICO Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of 2.06 per cent to close at 95 kobo per share.

