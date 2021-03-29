Equities halt six-week downturn with 2.17% gain

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market ended last week positive, halting six-week downturn, as investors reacted to juicy dividends declared by blue chip companies.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 2.17 per cent to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.

However, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE MERI Value and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices, which declined by 1.54 per cent and 0.13 per cent, while the NSE ASeM, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE Growth Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.530 billion shares worth N21.311 billion in 20,016 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.342 billion shares valued at N19.272 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,173 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.096 billion shares valued at N12.294 billion traded in 11,106 deals, thus contributing 71.67 per cent and 57.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 177.673 million shares worth N3.577 billion in 3,139 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 99.609 million shares worth N216.997 million in 856 deals. Trading in the top three equities, namely Union Bank Nig. Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 687.616 million shares worth N9.496 billion in 3,022 deals, contributing 44.95 per cent and 44.56 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Forty-eight equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 equities in the previous week.

Eighteen equities depreciated in price, lower than 25 equities in the previous week, while 96 equities remained unchanged, lower than 104 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total of 25,905 units of ETPs valued at N208.954 million were traded last week in seven deals compared with a total of 435,459 units valued at N2.351 billion transacted the previous week in 29 deals.

A total of 93,124 units of bonds valued at N97.453 million were traded last week in 47 deals compared with a total of 295,829 units valued at N304.859 million transacted the previous week in 20 deals

