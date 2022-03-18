nngx
Business

Equities: Insurers lead N6bn market loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers against 17 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 11.24 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 47,353.22 index points as against 47,364.46 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N6 billion from N25.526 trillion the previous day to N25.520 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 239.73 million shares exchanged in 3,848 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 75.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,391 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 50.09 million shares in 651 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, UACN Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N12.10 per share, while Royal Exchange Plc followed with 9.80 per cent to close at N1.12 per share. Wapic Insurance Plc added 8.16 per cent to close at 53 kobo per share. On the flip side, Niger Insurance Plc led the losers by 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo per share, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc shed 6.45 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share. Veritas Kapital Plc trailed with 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

SystemSpecs backs pact for sustainable ICT sector in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

SystemSpecs has supported calls for collaboration to engender the sustainability of Nigeria’s fast-growing ICT sector.   According to an Executive Director of System- Specs, Deremi Atanda, the superstructure that holds the fabric of the society has shifted from physical engagement to one dominated by technology in the post-COVID-19 era. Nigeria, therefore, needs to harness these emerging […]
Business

Balami: Jet A1 price, aircraft maintenance are airline operators’ critical challenges

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

The recent issuance of an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certificate to 7Star Global Hangar Ltd to operate an all-inclusive Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility has elicited joy amongst airline operators and the entire aviation stakeholders as that could stem the over $1 billion capital flight usually expended on aircraft maintenance repairs overseas. The Chief […]
Business

NAICOM endorses MD for IEI

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Mr Ebunolu Oludele Ayeni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc.   According to a statement by the company’s Head of Legal and Compliance Services, Reginald Reuben, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has also been notified of the approval.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica