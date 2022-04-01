Equities lose N232bn in March

Trading on equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited recorded a loss of N232 billion in March 2021, following massive profit taking despite release of impressive full year 2021 earnings by some blue chip firms. Checks by New Telegraph showed that activities at the stock market that opened the month on March 1 at N25.543 trillion in market capitalisation and 47,394.53 in index closed on March 31, 2022, at N25.311 trillion and 46,965.48 index points, hence has earned a month-to-date loss of about N232 billion or 0.9 per cent.

However, the market closed the last trading day of the month positive as the bulls maintained grip on market activities to sustain rally for the second trading session. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 0.13 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 61 basis points or 0.13 per cent to close at 46,965.48 index points as against 46,904.48 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N33 billion to close at N25.311 trillion from N25.278 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 256,02 million shares exchanged in 4,227 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 103.17 million shares exchanged by investors in 802 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc. The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 42.99 million shares in 1,376 deals.

