Business

Equities lose N232bn in March

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading on equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited recorded a loss of N232 billion in March 2021, following massive profit taking despite release of impressive full year 2021 earnings by some blue chip firms. Checks by New Telegraph showed that activities at the stock market that opened the month on March 1 at N25.543 trillion in market capitalisation and 47,394.53 in index closed on March 31, 2022, at N25.311 trillion and 46,965.48 index points, hence has earned a month-to-date loss of about N232 billion or 0.9 per cent.

However, the market closed the last trading day of the month positive as the bulls maintained grip on market activities to sustain rally for the second trading session. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index, rose by 0.13 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 61 basis points or 0.13 per cent to close at 46,965.48 index points as against 46,904.48 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N33 billion to close at N25.311 trillion from N25.278 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 256,02 million shares exchanged in 4,227 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 103.17 million shares exchanged by investors in 802 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc. The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 42.99 million shares in 1,376 deals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oando advises Nigerian oil firms on approach to energy transition

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oando Energy Resources has advised Nigerian independents to be systematic in their approach.   Speaking at a panel session at the just ended 2021 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG) in Abuja, the Chief Operating Officer, Oando Energy Resources, Mr. Alex Irune, said though, energy transition was real, but that Nigerian companies needed […]
Business

Lender unveils new tagline, ‘It Can Be’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the change of its tagline from “Moving Forward” to “It Can Be”.     Unveiling the new slogan, Yinka Sanni, outgoing Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that these special times require a stronger connection with the organisation’s customers.     “As […]
Business

Customs frets over new verification mechanism

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has contended that the introduction of e-valuator and e-invoicing for import and export by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb sharp practices in the port should have been jointly reviewed to make it acceptable to stakeholders, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports In 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a letter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica