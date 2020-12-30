Equities market defies COVID-19 crisis

…thrives on low prices

The stock market sustained positive rout in 2020 as investors leveraged low stock prices despite the ravaging coronavirus pandemic. CHRIS UGWU writes

The Nigerian stock market had closed negative during the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of about N1.858 trillion or 21 per cent

Low sentiments in the local bourse had worsened following investment apathy, which made both foreign and local investors remain on the sidelines owing to upset in the financial market arising from COVID-19 and sharp drop in oil price.

However, the market bounced back in the second quarter with a gain of about N1.669 trillion or 15 per cent, maintained the uptrend in the third quarter with a gain of N985 billion as investors look positive to end the year as one of the world’s best.

Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which opened the trading year at N12.958 trillion in market capitalisation and 26.842.07 in index at the beginning of trading on January 2, 2020 closed in December 24, 2020 at N20,279 trillion and 38,800.01 index points, hence earning a year to date gain of about N7.321 trillion or 45 per cent year to date.

The growth in market capitalisation during the year was due to positive sentiment by investors following sustained activation of business continuity process and other innovations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange amidst COVID-19 ravaging the country.

Also is the sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had voted to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent. This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting recently.

Market analysts believe the renewed sentiment in the local bourse had also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market arising from the pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

Market observers agreed that the decline witnessed in the Q1 that make prices of many stocks miserable attracted investors during the rest of the year.

OMO policy/BUA listing

Trading activities had ended the month of January 2020 on positive trajectory with a record

of N1.899 trillion gain to close at N14.857trillion in market capitalisation.

The growth in market capitalisation during the month was due to positive sentiment by investors following the recent CBN restrictions on Open Market Operations (OMO) and listing of BUA Cement Plc.

The CBN had issued a directive barring individuals and local corporates from investing in OMO auctions. This was contained in a circular that was released towards the end of October.

The exclusion implies that only banks and foreign portfolio investors can participate in OMO, while everyone else, including non-bank financial institutions, would have to shift focus to T-bills and other investment options. Indeed, the policy is largely in line with its drive to divert liquidity away from risk-free instruments to the real sector. The apex bank had earlier instructed banks to prevent customers with outstanding loans and recipients of intervention funds from investing in T-Bills or OMOs.

With the restriction, retail and institutional actors would have to seek alternative destinations for their funds, creating extra liquidity in other assets. The restriction of key corporates, such as PFAs and insurance companies from participating in OMO, is expected to free up excess investable cash for allocation to assets beyond fixed income alternatives.

The experts believed that this ultimately increased investors’ appetite for stocks, especially the fundamentally-strong equities and restore confidence in the market.

Also, the Nigerian Stock Exchange during the month listed 33.864 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of BUA Cement Plc at N35 per share on the main board of the exchange.

The listing of the company’s shares added N1.18 trillion to the market capitalisation to become the third largest company listed on the NSE.

COVID-19 jittery intensifies

Following the widespread of COVID-19, investors in equities lost N1.2 trillion in February as coronavirus panic sent world stock markets tumbling and fourth quarter earnings season failed to sustain expected recovery at the stock market while they lost N2.557 trillion in March bringing the total loss for the two months to N3.757 trillion.

Hopes that the epidemic, first detected in China in December, would be over swiftly and economic activities return to normal have been shattered as countries other than China now account for more new infections.

In Nigeria, the news of the first case of the coronavirus outbreak, which was reported on February 27, had risen to more than 80,000 threatening the Nigerian stock market with a monumental loss, which is unprecedented in the history of the market.

Senate confirms DG, commissioners for SEC

The Senate during the period under review confirmed the appointment of Mr. Lamido Yuguda as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also confirmed alongside Yuguda were three executive commissioner nominees, Mr. Reginald Karawusa, Mr. Ibrahim Boyi and Mr. Temidayo Obisan.

Their confirmation followed the submission of the report of the Committee on Capital Markets, which was presented before the Senate by the Chairman, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Amosun, in his presentation, said the nominees were experienced and suitable for the job and therefore recommended their confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the Senate to confirm Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the SEC.

His request was contained in a letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The president also sought confirmation of Karawusa, Boyi and Obisan as full-time commissioners of the commission.

“Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” the letter read in part.

Speaking after the nominees were confirmed, Lawan tasked the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure efficiency in the discharge of its duties so as to attract local and foreign investments to the country.

The Senate President said: “The Securities and Exchange Commission must be efficient and effective in ensuring that we are able to attract and sustain not only domestic investment but foreign direct investment.

“People should bring their monies and feel safe with their investments here. This is essential to create the very enabling climate for investors to be attracted and retained here in the country.”

Listing of NGXG Plc endorsed

Members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also voted overwhelmingly at its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to support the listing of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGXG) on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) once the demutualisation of the NSE is completed.

Under the resolution passed by the AGM, subject to the receipt of requisite approvals of relevant regulatory authorities, following the conversion and re-registration of NGXG, the group is authorised to undertake a listing by introduction of its shares on NGX.

Consequently, the NSE will no longer be wholly owned by its dealing and non-dealing members.

The AGM was convened to consider ordinary and special business as outlined in the published notice of the meeting. Some of the other key resolutions unanimously approved at the AGM included Audited Financial Statements of the Exchange for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the reports of the National Council and the Auditors thereon.

Following the conversion and reregistration of the exchange as Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, the powers of the National Council of the Exchange will be devolved upon the Board of Directors of the Group.

SEC partners FSD on master plan review

The Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria (SEC Nigeria) and Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa also announced the start of a joint review of Nigeria’s 10-year Capital Markets Master Plan (CMMP) to support the country’s economic resilience amid new economic challenges including lower oil prices and the pandemic.

The review of the CMMP will see SEC Nigeria work with FSD Africa’s Regulator Support Programme to develop a revised 10-year CMMP that will strengthen Nigeria’s capital markets and their capacity for capital mobilization. The CMMP provides a vision for Nigeria’s capital market, as well as a roadmap with objectives to meet it

