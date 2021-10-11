Equities market extends weekly gains by 1.61%

POSITIVE

Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.770bn shares valued at N18.058bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) finished last week on the positive route as the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 1.61 per cent and 1.62 per cent to close the week at 40,868.36 and N21.296 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance and NGX Consumer Goods Indices that shed 1.51 per cent and 0.51 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 2.179 billion shares worth N21.963 bil- lion in 22,438 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.187 billion shares valued at N16.183 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 14,377 deals.

The Financial Services In- dustry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.770 billion shares valued at N18.058 billion traded in 12,942 deals, thus contributing 81.20 per cent and 82.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates followed with 93.178 million shares worth N169.819 million in 736 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 72.338 million shares worth N1.043 billion in 861 deals.

Trading in the top hree equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.161 billion shares worth N12.338 billion in 3,460 deals, contributing 53.28 per cent and 56.18 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Forty-two equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 33 in the previous week.

Twenty-six equities depreciated in price, higher than 22 in the previous week, while 87 equities remained unchanged lower than 100 recorded in the previous week.

A total of 260 units of ETP valued at N5,362.50 were traded last week in two deals compared with a total of 160,433 units valued at N52.347 transacted the previous week in 23 deals.

A total of 62,005 units of bonds valued at N65.842 million were traded last week in 39 deals, compared with a total of 41,267 units valued at N42.568 million transacted the previous week in 17 deals

Like this: Like Loading...