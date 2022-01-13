nngx
Business

Equities market rebounds, gains N404bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 24 gainers against 15 losers to close the market breath positive.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 749.52 basis points or 1.71 per cent to close at 44.608.82 index points as against 43,859.30 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N404 billion from N23,630 trillion the previous day to N24.034 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 266.33 million shares exchanged in 4,502 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 56.05 million shares exchanged by investors in 722 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 53.74 million shares in 1,256 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Academy Press Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at 66 kobo apiece per share, while Unity Bank Plc followed with 8.70 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share. Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at 26 kobo per share. On the flip side, CHI Plc and Regency Alliance Plc led the losers by 8.70 per cent each to close at 63 kobo and 42 kobo per share respectively. SUNU Assurance Plc shed 8.11 per cent to close at 34 kobo per share.

 

Our Reporters

