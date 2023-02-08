Equities market standing strong despite elections

The Nigerian stock market has continued to brace above fears associated with the electioneering season as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) maintained its positive momentum. The NGX has recently recorded a total of N4.3 trillion in listings across equities, fixed income, and exchange traded funds categories for the year 2022.

Showing strength

Inspite of the approaching general elections, the stock market kicked off this year positive, adding N1.08 trillion in market capitalisation in January as investors positioned themselves in dividend-paying stocks. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had closed positive in 2022, gaining N5.62 trillion to close the year at N27.915 trillion. The impressive figure showcases NGX’s commitment to positioning itself as a premier location for capital raising and formation, as well as its ongoing strategic expansion and deepening activities in the Nigerian capital market. One of the major highlights of these listings is the inclusion of N2.54 trillion of bond listings and $5.25 billion Eurobonds for the Federal Government of Nigeria during the financial year. This demonstrates NGX’s ability to facilitate important transactions on a national level and its reputation as a trustworthy and dependable exchange in the country. In addition to the bond listings, NGX also saw a total of N1.35 trillion in equity listings, featuring noteworthy transactions from companies such as BUA Foods Plc and Geregu Power Plc – the first power generation/utilities listing on the Exchange. These listings showcase thNGX’s diverse range of offerings and its ability to attract a wide range of businesses looking to raise capital. Corporate bond listings also played a significant role in NGX’s transactions in 2022, with a total of N364.78 billion raised through the exchange. This includes prominent listings such as Dangote Industries Plc’s N177.12 billion senior unsecured bonds and Ardova Plc’s N11.44 billion and N13.86 billion fixed rate senior unsecured bonds. The impressive volume of listings on NGX not only demonstrates the exchange’s continued pacesetting in the Nigerian financial market, but also its dedication to fostering sustainable development in the African economy. Its ability to facilitate such a wide range of transactions and attract a diverse range of businesses highlights NGX’s position as a leader in innovation and progress on the continent.

Investment Bill

Touching on the provisions of the Investments and Securities Bill passed by the House of Representatives, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions Hon. Babangida Ibrahim stated that foreign investors and market participants will also be attracted to the Nigerian market because they will have comfort in the fact that the Bill seeks to mirror standard investor-protective provisions and practices in advanced jurisdictions, which the foreign participants are already familiar with. On the reason for the new Bill, the Lawmaker stated that the current enabling law for the Nigerian capital market, the Investments and Securities Act, No. 29 of 2007 (“ISA”) was signed into law by late President Umar Musa Yar’adua in June 2007 (15 and half years ago) before the global financial crisis of 2008/2009. Global financial regulators he said, have made major changes in their regulatory instruments following the crisis to address some of the obvious gaps that contributed to the global economic disruption of the time, adding that such global shifts and other current trends in capital markets regulation have made it imperative to make major improvements to the Act to align our market with international standards. According to Ibrahim, the Bill seeks to repeal the ISA and introduced new provisions that empowers the SEC to collaborate with other regulatory bodies in the financial sector to manage and mitigate systemic risks as it confers new investigative and enforcement powers on the apex regulator, SEC, to effectively regulate the Nigerian capital market. It introduces the framework for regulation of new products including financial and commodities derivatives and financial market infrastructures, which are expected to lead to increased activities, and thus, deepen the Nigerian capital market. “The Bill introduces stiffer sanctions in the form of increased fines and jail terms, which are commensurate with the severity of offences, and also serve as deterrence to potential future offenders. For instance, a jail term of not less than 10 years has been provided to address the menace of Ponzi schemes and illegal investment schemes that have caused heartache for thousands of Nigerians who have been victims of such scams. Other offences such as market manipulation, insider trading, false statements in prospectuses etc. are also subject to severe punishment. “The Bill will ensure the diversification of the Nigerian econo-my away from a mono product oil economy through the strengthening of the Nigerian commodities ecosystem with the trading of warehouse receipts and commodities contracts on the Commodities Exchanges. “The Bill also contains legal framework for registration and regulation of new types of critical market infrastructures such as central counterparties, which will be responsible for managing the risks emanating from transactions in derivatives and other financial instruments, thereby ensuring the safety and integrity of our markets and boosting investors’ confidence” he stated. The Lawmaker disclosed that Federal Government agencies, Subnational, Supranational will be able to better access the capital market for both revenue bonds and project tied bonds as the Bill now contains adequate provisions that enable both corporates and governments to issue new instruments to develop the infrastructural requirements of the country. According to him, “the bill will generally revitalize the Nigerian capital market, as it introduces regulation of new businesses, products and services that will deepen the market while equipping the apex regulator with appropriate powers to protect the market and enforce the provisions of the Bill.

Last line

“In every sense of the word, this bill is truly a market inspired Bill. Inputs were received from all segments of the Nigerian capital market – the Securities Exchanges, Commodities Exchanges, the Central Counterparties, Capital Market Operators and Trade Associations, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Capital Market Professionals such as the Legal Practitioners as well as Shareholders Associations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...