Equities open April negative, lose N67bn

Trade in equities closed yesterday on a negative note to commence the month of April on the downswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, depreciated by 0.33 per cent following investors’ low confidence. However, the market breadth closed positive with only 27 gainers and 13 losers.

Consequently, the All- Share Index dropped by 128.39 basis points or 0.33 per cent from 39,045.13 index points the previous trading session to 38,916.74 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N67 billion to close at N20.361 trillion from N20.428 trillion. On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 35.15 million shares exchanged in 809 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of UBA Plc and FBNH Plc, followed with 34.67 million units traded in 1,201 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 239.42 million shares in 4,450 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Royal Exchange Plc and UACN Plc led the gainers chart by 10 per cent each to close at 33 kobo and N9.90 per share rrespectivel, while Japaul Gold Plc followed with 9.76 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share and Cutix Plc with a gain of 9.31 per cent to close at N2.23 per share. On the flip side, FGS202253 led the losers’ chart by 9.81per cent to close at N100.00 per share. FTN Cocoa Plc followed with a loss of 8.70 per cent to close at 42 kobo per share while NEM Insurance Plc dropped by 7.39 per cent to close at N2.13 per share.

