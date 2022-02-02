Equities open Feb with N262bn gain

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note to commence the month of February on the upswing. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 1.04 per cent as two oil firms, Seplat Petroleum Plc and Conoil Plc, led other gainers to close the market in the green.

The market breath closed positive with 36 gainers and 21 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 486.54 basis points or 1.04 per cent from 46.624.67 index points the previous trading session to 47.111.21 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N262 billion to close at N25.386 trillion from N25.124 trillion. On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 71.70 million shares exchanged in 1,096 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and GTCO Plc, followed with 69.15 million units traded in 1,572 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 341.52 million shares in 6,417 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Seplat Petroleum Plc led the gainers chart by maximum 10 per cent to close at N869.00 per share, while Conoil Plc followed with 9.79 per cent to close at N24.10 per share and Academy Press Plc with a gain of 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03 per share. On the flip side, Caverton Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.50 per cent to close at N1.62 per share. Eterna Oil Plc followed with a loss of 9.17 per cent to close at N5.45 per share, while NCR Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at N3.00 per share.

