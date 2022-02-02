nngx
Business

Equities open Feb with N262bn gain

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU Comment(0)

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note to commence the month of February on the upswing. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 1.04 per cent as two oil firms, Seplat Petroleum Plc and Conoil Plc, led other gainers to close the market in the green.

The market breath closed positive with 36 gainers and 21 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 486.54 basis points or 1.04 per cent from 46.624.67 index points the previous trading session to 47.111.21 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N262 billion to close at N25.386 trillion from N25.124 trillion. On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 71.70 million shares exchanged in 1,096 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. The premium subsector, boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and GTCO Plc, followed with 69.15 million units traded in 1,572 deals.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 341.52 million shares in 6,417 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Seplat Petroleum Plc led the gainers chart by maximum 10 per cent to close at N869.00 per share, while Conoil Plc followed with 9.79 per cent to close at N24.10 per share and Academy Press Plc with a gain of 9.57 per cent to close at N1.03 per share. On the flip side, Caverton Nigeria Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.50 per cent to close at N1.62 per share. Eterna Oil Plc followed with a loss of 9.17 per cent to close at N5.45 per share, while NCR Plc dropped by 9.09 per cent to close at N3.00 per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Telcos gain as inactive mobile lines drop to 86m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

  HOPE The decrease in the number of abandoned mobile lines raises hope of more revenue for network operators     From over 90 million in May, number of inactive lines across the mobile networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile decreased to 86 million in July, New Telegraph has learnt.   This amounts to […]
Business

APPO: Dangote Refinery to reduce petroleum importation by 36%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) has said that the establishment of Dangote Oil Refinery will bring about a 36 per cent reduction in the importation of petroleum productions into the continent. Besides, the organisation expressed a belief that the success of Dangote Refinery project could incentivise the rise of similar projects across Africa despite the […]
Business

Niger Insurance reports N49.79m HY loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Insurance Plc has posted a loss after tax of N49.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit after tax of N63.29million in 2019. Gross premium written dropped by 45.76 per cent to N605.88 million from N1.12 billion in 2019. Net claims expenses stood at N580.716 million posted in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica