Equities open week bullish, hit N27trn in capitalisation

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note, to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the May Day and Eid-el-Fitri holidays. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 0.98 per cent with market breadth closing positive with 31 gainers against 27 losers.

The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation and improvement in Q1 results. Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 487.47 basis points or 0.98 per cent from 49,638.94 index points last Friday to 50,126.41, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N263 billion to hit N27.023 trillion from N26.760 trillion. On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 300.85 million shares exchanged in 930 deals.

The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Union Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. Diversified industries sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Transcorp Plc, followed with 74.64 million units traded in 362 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 669.29 million shares in 7,251 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Okomu Oil Plc and Wema Bank Plc led the gainers by 10 per cent each to close at N161.70 and N3.85 per share respectively, while Nigerian Breweries Plc followed with 9.98 per cent to close at N62.80 per share and Eterna Plc with a gain of 9.97 per cent to close at N6.62 per share. On the flip side, Oando Plc led losers with 10 per cent to close at N5.67 per share, while Tranex Plc followed with 9.88 per cent to close at 73 kobo. AXA Mansard Insurance Plc dropped by 7.79 per cent to close at N2.25 per share.

 

