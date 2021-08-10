Equities open week negative with N126bn loss

The Nigerian equities market yesterday halted last Friday’s gain to begin the trading week negative following sustained sell pressure.

The market breadth closed positive with 18 losers and 19 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.62 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 243.49 basis points or 0.62 per cent from 38,810.75 index points last Friday to 38,567.26 while the market capitalisatio of equities depreciated by N126 billion to close at N20.094 trillion from N20.220 trillion.

On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 53.40 million shares exchanged in 550 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Wema Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

Also, the insurance subsector, equally boosted by activities in shares of CHI Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with 35.60 million units traded in 280 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 194.94 million shares ex-changed in 3,830 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Conoil Plc led the gainers chart by 9.83 per cent to close at N22.35 kobo per share while NNFM Plc followed with 9.76 per cent to close at N6.75 per share and Skyway Aviation Nigeria Plc with a gain of 9.18 per cent to close at N3.45 per share.

On the flip side, UPL Plc led the losers’ chart by 9.79 per cent to close at N1.29 per share. Linkage Assurance Plc followed with a loss of 7.81 per cent to close at 59 kobo per share while NPF MFB Plc dropped by 4.26 per cent to close at N1.80 per share

