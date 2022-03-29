Business

Equities open week negative with N38bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities market yesterday began the trading week on the negative following sustainable sell pressure. The market breadth closed flat with 18 losers and gainers apiece. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI declined by 0.15 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 70.37 basis points or 0.15 per cent from 46,964.23 index points last Friday to 46,893.86 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N38 billion to close at N25.273 trillion from N25.311 trillion. On the activity chart, banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 117.33 million shares exchanged in 855 deals. The sub sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of GTCO Plc and Sterling Bank Plc. Also, insurance subsector equally boosted by activities in shares of Linkage Assurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Plc followed with 43.74 million units traded in 210 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 359.89 million shares exchanged in 5,163 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Beta Glass Nigeria Plc led the gainers chart by 9.92 per cent to close at N58.20 per share while PZ Cussons Plc followed with 9.68 per cent to close at N10.20 per share and Livestock Feeds Plc trailed with a gain of 9.03 per cent to close at N1.69 per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Boosting Nigeria’s digital economy with ICT parks

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As Nigeria moves towards digitising its economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission is leading the implementation of the policy by embarking on ICT Park projects. The Parks, which are being built across the country, raise hope for ICT skills’ development in Nigeria. SAMSON AKINTARO reports With Information and Communicat ions Technology (ICT) skills development as one […]
Business

Lending rate: LCCI backs MPC’s decision

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain policy parameters, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the decision is most appropriate at this moment considering recent happenings in the economy. LCCI explained that the CBN’s decision to retain Monetary Policy […]
Business

Confronting threats to oil prosperity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

    Recently, the Federal Government openly confirmed threat to the nation’s oil prosperity even as it also mulled a slash of 30 per cent cost on major contracts with a shaky conviction that the renewed efforts could help in mitigating effects of COVID-19. Adeola Yusuf reports   The Federal Government on Thursday officially confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica