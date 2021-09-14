Business

Equities open week negative with N3bn loss

The Nigerian equities market yesterday sustained market decline to begin the trading week on the negative following sell pressure.

 

The market breath also closed negativee with 18 losers and 21 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.02 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit takings.

 

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by 6.16 basis points or 0.02 per cent from 38.921.78 index points last Friday to 38,915.62 while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N3 billion to close at N20.275 trillion from N20.278 trillion.

 

On the activity chart, the premiumsub-sectordominated in volume terms with 46.96 million shares exchanged in 955 deals.

 

The sub sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc.

 

Also, the insurance subsector equally boosted by activities in shares of Universal Insurance Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc followed with 45.96 million units traded in 165 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 201.1 million shares in 3,340 deals.

 

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Morison Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ chart by 9.38 per cent to close at N2.10 per share while Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc followed with 8.00 per cent to close at 27 kobo per share and Linkage Assurance Plc with a gain of 5.26 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share.

