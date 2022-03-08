Equities open week with N4bn loss

Worry External debt has grown more than the target of 40.0% of total debt stock

The Nigerian equities market yesterday began the trading week negative following profit taking. The market breadth closed with 18 losers and 19 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.01 per cent as bargain hunters sustained profit taking. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dropped by six basis points or 0.01 per cent from 47,268.61 index points last Friday to 47,262.61, while the market capitalisation of eq uities depreciated by N4 billion to close at N25.471 trillion from N25.475 trillion. On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 110.88 million shares exchanged in 803 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by the activities in the shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. Also, the premium subsector, equally boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with 60.57 million units traded in 1,520 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 291.88 million shares in 4,792 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Cornerstone Insurance Plc led the gainers’ chart by 9.38 per cent to close at 70 kobo per share, while WAPIC Insurance Plc followed with 8.70 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share and FTN Cocoa Plc trailed with a gain of 8.33 per cent to close at 39 kobo per share. On the flip side, Niger Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart by 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share. AIICO Insurance Plc followed with 5.71 per cent to close at 66 kobo per share, while Linkage Assurance Plc dropped by 5.17 per cent to close at 55 kobo per share.

