Equities open year 2022 with N2.83trn monthly gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading on equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded gain of N2.828 trillion in the month of January, as investors continue to increase their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks.

 

Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse as gradual release of Q4 corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividend-paying stocks.

 

Available statistics showed that activities on the Nigerian Exchange, which opened the trading year at N22.296 trillion in market capitalisation and 42,716.14 in index at the beginning of trading on January 4, 2022, closed at January 31, 2022 at N25.124 trillion and 46,624.67 index points, hence earning of about N2.828 trillion or 9.15 per cent year to date.

Market analysts believe the renewed sentiments in the local bourse market had also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market, arising from the widespread pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

 

The listing of BUA Foods’ shares also added N720 billion to the market capitalisation of NGX during the month, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. Some capital market operators have listed events that will shape the stock market and the economy in 2022.

 

They said the market and the economy would be impacted by the Monetary Policy Committee, 2022 budget implementation and consumer price index, among others.

 

Mr Ambrose Omordion, Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Ltd, said budget implementation, economic data, political activities, and fuel subsidy removal would determine activities in the coming year.

 

He added that OPEC meetings, December year-end corporate earnings, interest rate, and industrial output would also shape economic activities in 2022.

 

He also listed agriculture, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, industrial goods, and healthcare as sectors that would drive the growth of the stock market in 2022, going by their contributions to the GDP. Mr Rotimi Olubi, Managing Director, Morgan Capital Securities Ltd, said the performance of the stock market in 2022 would be characterised by several factors

 

