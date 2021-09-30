Equities rebound with N382bn gain

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive, yesterday, to halt three days of market downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by1.89 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 733.3 basis points or 1.89 per cent to close at39,592.29 as against 38,858.99 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N382 billion or 1.89 per cent to close at 20.627 trillion from N20.245 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone. Meanwhile, a turnover of 474.37 million shares exchanged in 1,547 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 292.39 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,020 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Universal Insurance Plc and AXA-Mansard Plc., followed with a turnover of 97.68 million shares in 288 deals. The market breadth also closed positive as the number of gainers at the close of trading session was 25, while decliners closed at 14.

NNFM Plc led the gainers’ table by 6.88 per cent to close at N8.55 per share, while FBNH Plc followed with a gain of 6.62 per cent to close at N8.05 per share. Dangote Cement Plc added 6.53 per cent to close at N261.00 kobo per share. On the other hand, Julius Berger Plc and AXAMansard Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 10 per cent each to close at N24.30 and N2.43 per share respectively. Vanleer Plc followed with 9.92 per cent to close at N5.45 per share, while Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of 8.33 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share.

