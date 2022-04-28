nngx
Business

Equities record marginal gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive as bulls sustained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The market breadth closed negative with 18 gainers and 23 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 3.18 basis points or 0.12 per cent to close at 48,571.75 index points as against 48.568.57 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities grew marginally by N2 billion from N26.183 trillion the previous day to N21.185 trillion. Mseanwhile, a turnover of 246.70 million shares exchanged in 5,033 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 44.75 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,375 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc followed with a turnover of 40.48 million shares in 845 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Academy Press Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.92 per cent to close at N1.33 per share while Wema Bank Plc followed with 9.88 per cent to close at N3.67 per share. Cadbury Nigeria Plc added 9.68 per cent to close at N8.50 per share. On the flip side, Ikeja Hotel Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.68 per cent to close at N1.40 per share while Livestock Feeds Plc shed 9.50 per cent to close at N1.62 per share. CHI Plc trailed with 9.38 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

