nngx
Business

Equities record marginal loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed a drop in share prices as bears regained grip following profit takings. The stock market had, during the previous day, recorded appreciable gain. The market breadth closed positive with 21 gainers against 16 losers.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped 4.08 basis points or 0.01 per cent to close at 44,604.74 index points as against 44,608.82 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N2 billion from N24.034 trillion the previous day to N24.032 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 321.75 million shares exchanged in 4,565 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 97.96 million shares exchanged by investors in 855 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 37.23 million shares in 1,166 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Transcorp Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.71 per cent each to close at N1.13 per share respectively while CHI Plc followed with 7.94 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share. Regency Alliance Insurance Plc added 7.14 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Africa Investment Forum pledges support for creative industries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Senior Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Africa Investment Forum, Chinelo Anohu, has pledged that the Forum will partner with investors who believe in the potential for commercialising the exports of Africa’s creative genius.   She stated this at the launch of the €100 million Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC) held during this […]
Business

NDIC, CIBN intensify collaboration on professionalism in banking

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has stressed the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism in the industry.   He made the call during the courtesy visit by the executive council members […]
Business

CBN replaces certificate of capital importation platform

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has replaced the platform for the processing of electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI), according to a statement by Deloitte Nigeria The statement read: “The now defunct eCCI platform, managed by Telnet Nigeria Limited in partnership with CBN, was launched in 2017 to enhance transparency and efficient processing of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica