Equities record marginal loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed a drop in share prices as bears regained grip following profit takings. The stock market had, during the previous day, recorded appreciable gain. The market breadth closed positive with 21 gainers against 16 losers.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped 4.08 basis points or 0.01 per cent to close at 44,604.74 index points as against 44,608.82 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N2 billion from N24.034 trillion the previous day to N24.032 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 321.75 million shares exchanged in 4,565 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 97.96 million shares exchanged by investors in 855 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 37.23 million shares in 1,166 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Transcorp Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.71 per cent each to close at N1.13 per share respectively while CHI Plc followed with 7.94 per cent to close at 68 kobo per share. Regency Alliance Insurance Plc added 7.14 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share.

