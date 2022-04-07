nngx
Business

Equities record marginal loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed a drop in share prices as bears regained grip following profit taking. The stock market had recorded marginal gain the previous day. The market breadth closed negative with 16 gainers against 18 losers.
Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped 11.21 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 46,766.16 index points as against 46,777.37 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N6 billion from N25.218 trillion the previous day to N25.22 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 261.59 million shares exchanged in 4,668 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 110.88 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,011 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 42.05 million shares in 1,338 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share while Livestock Feeds Plc followed with 9.59 per cent to close at N1.60 per share. Multiverse Nigeria Plc added 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share. On the flip side, NPF MFB Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.78 per cent to close at N2.03 per share, while R.T Briscoe Plc shed 8.93 per cent to close at 51 kobo per share. Prestige Assurance Plc trailed with 8.16 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

House, DPR on collision course over oil field revocation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Petitions and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) are on collision course over Dawes Island marginal field lost by Eurafric and Tako oil companies for holding the national asset without production and making it unviable for many years. The Minister of Petroleum Resource through the Department of Petroleum […]
Business Feature

Full deregulation: Paying high cost for failed govt policies

Posted on Author In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI captures the heartbeat of Nigerians on the rising price of cooking gas and the recent announcement by the Federal Government that it will by next year fully deregulate the downstream oil and gas industry by removing the subsidy of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and raise the pump price by over […]
Business

Facebook, Comic Republic release ‘NoFalseNewsZone’ comic book

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Facebook and Comic Republic have announced the launch of ‘NoFalse- NewsZone’ online comic book, an exciting and educational comic series designed to help people think critically about the messages they see and read online. The series helps readers to identify false news and what they can do to help minimise its spread. According to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica