Equities record marginal loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed a drop in share prices as bears regained grip following profit taking. The stock market had recorded marginal gain the previous day. The market breadth closed negative with 16 gainers against 18 losers.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped 11.21 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 46,766.16 index points as against 46,777.37 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N6 billion from N25.218 trillion the previous day to N25.22 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 261.59 million shares exchanged in 4,668 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 110.88 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,011 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTCO Plc. Also, the premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 42.05 million shares in 1,338 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at 33 kobo per share while Livestock Feeds Plc followed with 9.59 per cent to close at N1.60 per share. Multiverse Nigeria Plc added 9.52 per cent to close at 23 kobo per share. On the flip side, NPF MFB Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.78 per cent to close at N2.03 per share, while R.T Briscoe Plc shed 8.93 per cent to close at 51 kobo per share. Prestige Assurance Plc trailed with 8.16 per cent to close at 45 kobo per share.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...