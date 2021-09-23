nngx
Business

Equities record midweek decline of N11bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday witnessed another share price loss as bears kept their grip following selloff. The bourse recorded 13 gainers against 17 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 21.16 basis points or 0.05 per cent to close at 38,852.69 index points as against 38,873.85 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N11 billion from N20.242 trillion the previous day to N20.253 trillion as market sentiment remained in the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 155.77 million shares exchanged in 3,256 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 42.81 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,081 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and ETI Plc, followed with a turnover of 30.46 million shares in 463 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Transcorp Hotel Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 10 per cent to close at N4.95 per share, while PharmaDeko Plc followed with 9.88 per cent to close at N1.78 per share.

Conoil Plc added 9.84 per cent to close at N24.55 per share. On the flip side, Veritas Kapital Plc led the losers by 8.70 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share, while UCAP Plc shed five per cent to close at N8.55 per share. Chams Plc trailed with 4.55 per cent to close at 21 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Low disposition, high fares dip Nigerian air travel business

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Indications have emerged that Nigerians’ lack of interest in air travel may have a link with the country having the lowest propensity to fly among all countries. This is despite the fact that the geography as well as demographic profile in Nigeria favours air travel.   Findings also revealed that air fares were on the […]
Business

Pantami tasks communication agencies on research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has stressed the need for agencies under the ministry to make grants available for research activities in the country. Pantami made this known during a visit to his office by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) Research and Development (R&D) Standing Committee’s team on Information […]
Business

LG excites sports lovers with larger screen OLED TVs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A global leader in consumer electronics, LG, has said it will continue to fill the vacuum created by the ‘new normal’ in the world of sports with its bigger screen TV innovations. LG Electronics, which recently released a new range of OLED TVs, said it specifically designed the products to meet the needs of sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica