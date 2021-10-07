nngx
Equities record midweek gain

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to extend gains as bulls sustained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The market breadth for the local bourse closed flat to record 20 gainers and losers apiece. The All-Share Index appreciated by 48.54 basis points or 0.12 per cent to close at 40,765.20 index points as against 40.716.66 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities grew by N26 billion from N21.216 trillion the previous day to N21.242 trillion.

Mseanwhile, a turnover of 400.66 million shares exchanged in 5,146 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 176.11 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,814 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and UBA Plc.

Also, the banking subsector, boosted by activities in shares of ETI Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 96.18 million shares in 982 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, FBNH Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 7.78 per cent to close at N9.70 per share, while UPL Plc followed with 7.38 per cent to close at N1.31 per share. NNFM Plc added 6.49 per cent to close at N8.20 per share.

