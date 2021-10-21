Equities record N55bn midweek gain

ANGX Group leads gainers

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to extend gains as bulls sustained grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The market breadth closed positive to record 21 gainers against 19 losers as NGX Group Plc led other gainers. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 105.04 basis points or 0.26 per cent to close at 41,249.71 index points as against 41.144.67 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities grew by N55 billion from N21.471 trillion the previous day to N21.526 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 499.51 million shares exchanged in 5,998 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 208.66 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,997 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Wema Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 59.88 million shares in 851 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, NGX Group Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by maximum 10 per cent to close at N21.45 per share, while GSK Plc followed with 6.87 per cent to close at N7.00 per share.

NPF MFB Plc added 5.85 per cent to close at N1.81 per share. On the flip side, Prestige Assurance Plc led the losers by 8.51 per cent to close at 43 kobo per share, while Academy Press Plc and CHI Plc shed 8.33 per cent each to close at 33 kobo and 55 kobo per share respectively. Cadbury Nigeria Plc trailed with 5.88 per cent to close at N8.00 per share.

