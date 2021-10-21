nngx
Business

Equities record N55bn midweek gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

ANGX Group leads gainers

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed positive to extend gains as bulls sustained grip on the local bourse following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The market breadth closed positive to record 21 gainers against 19 losers as NGX Group Plc led other gainers. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 105.04 basis points or 0.26 per cent to close at 41,249.71 index points as against 41.144.67 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities grew by N55 billion from N21.471 trillion the previous day to N21.526 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 499.51 million shares exchanged in 5,998 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 208.66 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,997 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Wema Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 59.88 million shares in 851 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, NGX Group Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by maximum 10 per cent to close at N21.45 per share, while GSK Plc followed with 6.87 per cent to close at N7.00 per share.

NPF MFB Plc added 5.85 per cent to close at N1.81 per share. On the flip side, Prestige Assurance Plc led the losers by 8.51 per cent to close at 43 kobo per share, while Academy Press Plc and CHI Plc shed 8.33 per cent each to close at 33 kobo and 55 kobo per share respectively. Cadbury Nigeria Plc trailed with 5.88 per cent to close at N8.00 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FXTM launches financial investing, trading school

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FXTM, part of the Exinity Group yesterday announced the launch of itsFXTMSchoolof Financial Investing and Trading (FIT). FIT is a comprehensive knowledgeand skillsbuilding program designed for traders seeking financial inclusion through the world of trading. According to a statement from FXTM, participants in the FIT program will enjoy interactive learning sessions delivered by market experts […]
Business

NGO sensitises Nigerian girls on careers in STEM

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Afro-Tech Girls, a nonprofit organisation focused on encouraging and empowering females in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) has advised young Nigerian girls on the need to consider a career in STEM. This came as the organisation hosted a conference to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science themed […]
Business

Experts: Devaluation of naira’ll weaken economy, increase inflation, poverty

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…improved exports, a must for a strong naira …fixed wage earners to suffer more, as prices soar       As reactions continue to trail the recent comment credited to the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on the value the naira, some economists have said that though the regulated forex policy of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica