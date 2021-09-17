nngx
Equities reverse gain, lose N30bn

Posted on

Tading on equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 10 gainers against 17 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 57.03 basis points or 0.15 per cent to close at 38,911.31 index points as against 38,968.34 recorded the previous trading session, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N30 billion from N20.303 trillion the previous day to N20.273 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 130.20 million shares exchanged in 2,962 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume), with 44.93 million shares exchanged by investors in 903 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. Also, the insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Universal Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 22.74 million shares in 106 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Unity Bank Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share, while FTN Cocoa Processing Plc followed with 8.70 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share. Cornerstone Insurance Plc added 8.33 per cent to close at 52 kobo per share.

