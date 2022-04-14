Equities sustain bullish rally with N88bn gain

nngx
Nigerian equities market, yesterday, sustained its positive outlook for the fourth day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.34 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks.

The All-Share Index rose by 162.28 basis points or 0.34 per cent to close at 47.367.31 index points as against 47,205.03 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N88 billion or 0.34 per cent to close higher at N25.536 trillion from N25.448 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 391.88 million shares in 5,419 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 122.42 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,590 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of GTCO Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, has a turnover of 121.75 million shares in 1,384 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 31, while decliners closed at 17. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Meyer Paint Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.56 per cent to close at N1.49 per share while Ikeja Hotel Plc followed with 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30 per share and Caverton Plc with a gain of 6.78 per cent to close at N1.26 per share.

On the flip side, SUNU Assurance Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 7.69 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share. Sterling Bank Plc followed with a loss of six per cent to close at N1.41 per share while FGS202369 dropped by 5.27 per cent to close at N90.00 per share.

 

