Equities sustain positive sentiments, gain N143bn

The Nigerian stock market, yesterday, sustained the uptrend as gains in Seplat Energy Plc and 33 others bolstered performance on the local bourse by 0.55 per cent. Precisely, the All- Share Index inched higher by 266.01 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.55 per cent to close at 48,837.76 points. While the overall market capitalisation value gained N143 billion to close at N26.329 trillion.

The gain was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Seplat Energy, Guinness Nigeria, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Chemical Allied Products (CAP) and Cadbury Nigeria. GTI Securities Limited said that “the market closed positively, as investors increased buying interest in all the sectors to continue the markets’ bullish trend. We expect positive sentiments to persist, as investors take positions, as companies’ Q1 2022 financial result rolls out.” Market sentiments, as measured by market breadth, was positive as 34 stocks gained, relative to 17 losers.

Cadbury Nigeria and Multiverse Mining and Exploration recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N9.35 and 22 kobo respectively, while Trans-Nationwide Express followed with a gain 9.88 per cent to close at 89 kobo, per share. CAP rose by 9.77 per cent to close at N21.90, while Seplat Energy appreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at N1,200.00, per share. On the other hand, Champion Breweries led the losers’ chart by 6.88 per cent to close at N2.30, per share.

 

