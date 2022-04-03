Equity, fairness’ll address marginalization, says Ekuobase

Professor Godspower Ekuobase is a professor of Service Computing at the University of Benin, Edo State, and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU, he explains why he wants to contest the 2023 presidential election

You are vying for the most contested job in Nigeria. How prepared are you?

I am well prepared, because what that job needs is not money. The reason is that Nigeria as a country has money. What we need today is a leader that has the intellectual capacity.

The second thing is energy, that is where youthfulness comes in. We are not saying that if you are old, you should not run, but there are certain things you cannot do again because of age. Even our present President has confirmed that fact. He said there are some things he would have wished to do, but for old age. Age limits the activities of everybody.

God made it so that we would all grow old. My Preparation is how to move Nigeria out of this present state, and not preparation on how to share money.

I am prepared in terms of policies, strategy and how society can be revived; how to go about this campaign. I have always believed that money is not the number one thing, otherwise some poor men in our society are married to the best women. Some women abandon prosperous men for some men who don’t have much, but they possess the character they are looking for. So what I am bringing to the table is character.

Outside character, the next thing is respect for the rule of law, which is very important. My preparation is about the plan and policies I have for the country. Number one policy is that Nigeria for now is not a nation, it’s a country. We talk about the Biafra nation, the Oduduwa nation, and others agitating for independence from Nigeria.

All this proves to you that we are not yet a nation, but a country. We should be determined to guide Nigerians towards building a nation by gathering experts in all fields to get a model that will move Nigeria from the country hood kind of people to a nationhood kind of people.

The reason is that until we become a nation we will not make progress. My dream is to lay a foundation for a nation, for there is no nation yet. Once there is a nation, Nigerians are so intelligent and hardworking.

They will begin to follow. But who is to lay this foundation? Nigeria was a nation for only three years (1960-1963) after that three or four years we sized to be a nation, we are co-existing.

I am pleading with all Nigerians to support the building of a nation. I will bring social anthropologists and they will work together with our lawmakers to create a model for social re-engineering that will create a sense of nationhood in Nigeria. You can’t do that if you don’t have power.

So that we will be able to see ourselves as a nation, just like Americans see themselves as Americans. A Chinese friend once told me that China is his God.

You may be against it if you are religious, but that is to show you how much a nation China is to the extent that they now see the country as their god. They live for China and will die for China. It is social reengineering. America fought a civil war, but through social re-engineering, America became what it is today. When I win the election, before swearing-in, we will bring those people together.

Some are in Nigeria, others are outside Nigeria, but they are all Nigerians. We will device a model, pilot it and in two or three years Nigeria will become a nation. The first thing I will do is to make Nigeria a nation. This is easy for me to do because I am from a minority tribe.

Minority tribe in the sense that the three major tribes, some part among them are feeling marginalized. There should be an end to this dominance and I as a person from the minority tribe will be in the best position to do it.

How do you intend to end agitation over alleged marginalization of some ethnic nationalities?

The first way to tackle dominance and marginalization is to give everybody what belongs to him. If you share well, correctly, and appropriately, just like in a home, if you share equitably; if you make your leadership transparent, give everyone what is rightly his. I mean putting a round peg in a round hole.

Now, the Igbos are more of traders and businessmen, having only the Lagos Port is an oppression of a people whose major business is trading. We can have functional seaports in Calabar and Onne. Nigeria is big enough to have four or five sea ports. We can ask where is the money?

My brother, a Nigerian, has an airport in the UK, there are investors, businessmen, even Nigerians that have the money.

When you go into an agreement that will favor the two parties; if you go on a publicprivate partnership and decongest the Lagos Ports, goods will be cheaper. The average Igbo man doesn’t want your help; all he needs is to create an enabling environment and with those sea ports, their businesses are settled.

For the North, they are naturally into agriculture, whether animal rearing or crops farming. The problem there is the amount of rainfall. We can create artificial rain.

These things work. It is about science and this will be part of government social welfare. For those in the South-South, it is an insult that Nigeria is importing fuel, or petroleum products, Nigeria is one of the countries that has crude oil, while their neighbors don’t have, that is to say that we have no business selling crude.

We may not build big refineries, what we need is to encourage modular refineries that will be regulated by NNPC and DPPR. Many countries are using modular refineries. We extract crude oil and take it to another country for refining, then bring it back again, even now that the price of crude is high in the market. We should also take note that there is international politics. Any person with much investment outside this country cannot successfully rule the country, because they will use your investment to lure you.

How do you intend to address the problem of marginlisation?

To bring the problem of marginalization down is to look at the area where one is good and make provision for them. There will be peace if you distribute our resources equitably.

For example, if you are to site a company, you should site it where the resources are or based on the market, not that anywhere else. That is why it will be easy for a minority like me to put things right before a majority can take over.

The reason is that if I misbehave I may not get enough support from the National Assembly to protect me. Nothing, but equity will stop the cry of marginalization. The Federal Character is something we will look into, because, I don’t believe I can do restructuring once. There should be a gradual amendment of our laws.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has a lot of aspirants vying for the candidacy and Nigerian politics is money-based, how do you intend to raise funds for this project?

I am not going their way. I don’t believe in criminality. I don’t encourage it. If Nigerian politics is money based, that does not make it right. I am after what is right, yes I will do politics and solicit for funds from individuals and organizations based in Nigeria, but we will not go dirty as some people have said.

I am a youth and a modern Nigerian, and I believe in a new Nigeria. We are in the party to tell them that we will start the fight to revamp Nigeria from the ruling party. We will do our best, mobilize the resources we have and the result will be a shock to everybody.

The expression of interest form is in millions, do you have that kind of money?

Muhammadu Buhari was not having that kind of money. When he contested, people paid. People also can pay. I will make myself available and the money will come. My slogan is together we can. I am not the only one that will do it. Nigerians decision to me is final. The money for sure will come.

