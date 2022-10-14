Business

Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Nigerian equity market on Thursday posted negative results due to profit taking in some Tier-One banking stocks by investors. Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 7.46 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 47, 524.38 as against 47,531.84 recorded at the previous trading session. Also, market capitalisation depreciated by N4 billion from N25.889 trillion on Wednesday to N25.885 at the close of trade.

The key drivers of the weak performance were stocks of Zenith Bank, Access Holding and United Bank for Africa(UBA). The market breath, however, ended positive with 13 gainers against 10 losers. Meanwhile, a turnover of 86.54 billion shares exchanged in 3,264 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Honeywell Flour Mill topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.79 per cent to close N2.13 per share.

Neimeth International Pharma followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N1.38, while Fidson grew by 7.88 per cent to close at N9.17 per share. Also, Chams appreciated by 7.69 cent to close 28k, while Livestock Feeds added 6.8 per cent to close at N1.10 per share. On the flip side, UACN led the losers with a drop of 9.76 per cent to close at N9.25 per share while Geregu Power shed 9.02 per cent to close at N110 per share. O shed 6.67 per cent to close at 84k kobo per share. Conerstone Insurance and Champion Breweries dropped by 5.45 per cent and 3.33 per cent each to close at 52k and N3.48 per share, respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA woos terminal operators with 30% tariff rebate

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A proposal to give 30 per cent tariff rebate to terminal operators at the Rivers Port to boost the dwindling vessel and cargo traffic is being considered with a condition by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). This is after a similar concession of a 10 per cent rebate granted by the Authority to the operators […]
Business

Wema Bank insists on women, girl child empowerment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has partnered with SheCan Nigeria to reaffirm its commitment to improving the lots of women and the girl-child by helping them attain financial stability, independence and set goals through prudent management of resources. The bank gave the commitment last Friday at the SheCan Nigeria 3.0 hybrid conference themedx: ‘SheCanDoMore’ held at the […]
Business

OPS: Nigeria’s debt profile worrisome

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With Nigeria’s total debt now in excess of $84 billion, the external debt component accounting for over $27 billion and debt service costs gulping about 55 per cent of government’s revenue in 2019, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have said they are becoming increasingly wary about the country’s ability to sustain the payment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica