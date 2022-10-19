Business

Equity market declines, indices lose 2.16%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency reports Comment(0)

The Nigerian bourse continued its negative trend on Tuesday with market capitalisation losing N545 billion or 2.16 per cent to close at N24.709 trillion in contrast with N25.254 trillion posted on Monday.

 

Similarly, the All Share Index shed 999.63 points or 2.16 per cent to 45,366.32, compared with 46,365.95 achieved on Monday.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are: Airtel Africa Nigerian Breweries and Jaiz Bank. UCAP led the gainer’s table with 9.69 per cent to close at N12.45 per share. Regency Alliance Insurance followed with a gain of 8.33 per cent to close at 26k, while Sovereign Trust Insurance grew by 7.69 per cent to close at 29k per share.

 

Mutual Benefits Assurance advanced by 7.41 per cent to close at 29k per share. Honeywell Flour gained by 6.84 per cent to close at N2.50 per share. On the other hand, Airtel Africa led the laggard’s table, depreciating by of 10 per cent to close at N1, 458 per share.

 

Nigerian Breweries followed with a loss of 9.8 per cent to close at N41.90, while CWG declined by 8.64 per cent to close at 74k. Also, Jaiz Bank depreciated by 5.56 per cent to close at 85k per share. Courteville Business Solutions fell by 4.17 per cent to close at 46k.

 

A total of 420.28 million shares valued at N3.62 billion were exchanged in 3,486 deals. CWG recorded the highest volume with 258.79 million traded shares valued at N191.51 million.

 

Guaranty Trust Holding Company(GTCO) followed by trading 57.42 million shares worth N1.07 billion, while Zenith Bank sold 13.16 million shares valued N768.75 million. Fidelity Bank transacted 12.49 million shares worth N44.5 million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Coronation Merchant Bank to host webinar on economic outlook

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Coronation Merchant Bank is set to hold the March edition of its Interactive Session themed ‘Nigeria’s Economic Landscape – a blend of optimism and uncertainty. The virtual event will feature expert speakers such as Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant, Adedipe Associates; Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Advisory Partner/Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria; Chinwe Egwim, […]
Business Top Stories

CBN introduces ‘Special Bills’ to deepen financial markets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it had introduced “Special Bills” as part of efforts to “deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management tool.” The apex bank stated this in a circular signed by its Director, Banking Supervision, Mr. Bello Hassan, which was posted on […]
Business

FBNQuest Merchant Bank registers N100bn CP on FMDQ

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has approved the registration of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. The registration of this CP Programme strategically positions FBNQuest Merchant Bank to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) easily, through CP issues within its CP Programme […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica