ERA/FoEN crisis deepens as Ojo, Bassey bicker over judgement

The Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/ FoEN) , Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, yesterday berated the co-founder of the organization, Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, for ‘propagating falsehood’ on the status of the two cases in court over the legitimate management of the organisation. Nnimmo, a former Chairman of ERA/FoEN, had on Tuesday, 27th June, 2022, said a court had striked out Ojo’s suit contending his purported removal on October 3, 2020.

A statement signed by Nosa Tokunbor, Legal Officer, ERA/FoEN, and made available to newsmen in Benin city indicated that “the conflict in ERA/FoEN between Rev. Nnimmo Bassey and Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, co-founders of the organization, has confirmed the falsehood being peddled by some mischief makers that the court had ruled in their favour despite the fact that the matter is still a subject of litigation.

“There are currently two legal cases between Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) led by Dr Godwin Ojo, Executive Director, ERA/FoEN and Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, the Executive Director of HOMEF and life chair of the board of trustees of HOMEF.

