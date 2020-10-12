ERC to FG: Address demands of striking varsity staff unions

The Federal Government has been called to meet the various demands of striking Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as this would go a long way in restoring stability and move the nation’s university system forward.

The call was made by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the auspicies of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), which declared support for the 14-day warning strike by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU between October 5 and 19. It also sought a united front for all university workers’ unions and students’ bodies to resist the government’s onslaught on public education.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Coordinator, Ogunjimi Isaac and the Acting National Mobilisation Officer, Adaramoye Michael, respectively, ERC said: “We hereby call on the government to immediately and unconditionally meet all demands of SSANU and NASU.

We also call for the immediate meeting of the demands of lecturers under the auspicies of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), who had been on an indefinite nationwide strike since March 2020.

Besides, the statement made available to New Telegraph by the National Coordinator of ERC, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, also sought for a united action of all staff unions and students in higher institutions in the country to fight for improved funding and democratic management of public education at all levels.

The organisation, which bemoaned what it described as incessant strikes in the education sector, however, noted that that was an indication that the October 12 date for reopening of all schools as announced by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, was just an empty declaration.

The statement reads in part: “The Federal Government has a whole of six months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to resolve these contentious issues, but they did not seize the opportunity of that window.

