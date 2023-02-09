Erdogan: Impossible to prepare for disasters this big

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the disaster zone in his country as criticism grows over the official response. Families in some badly-hit areas have said the slow speed of rescue efforts means they have had no help digging to find relatives, reports the BBC.

Erdogan defends the response, saying it’s not possible to prepare for disasters of this magnitude. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed in Monday’s earthquakes. The president acknowledged there’d been difficulties with the initial response but blamed delays on damaged roads and airports. In Syria, the White Helmet group who are leading efforts to rescue people in rebel-held areas, say time is running out to save people. Dramatic footage and pictures are continuing to emerge of rescues in both countries. Meanwhile, a video released by Turkish rescuers shows people, including a baby, being freed from the rubble days after the massive earthquake hit.

