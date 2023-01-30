News

Erdogan says Turkey may block Sweden’s NATO membership bid

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that Ankara may agree to Finland joining Nato, but not Sweden.

He criticised Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of people allegedly tied to Kurdish militant groups and other critics of his government, reports the BBC.

“If you absolutely want to join NATO, you will return these terrorists to us,” said Erdogan.

His comments come days after Turkey suspended talks to accept the two Nordic nations as members.

The move was prompted by a series of controversial protests in Stockholm, including one during which a copy of the Koran was burned.

Swedish officials have condemned the protests, but defended the country’s free speech laws.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, ending decades of military non-alignment.

Their application must be unanimously approved by all current NATO members, but Turkey and Hungary have failed to ratify their bids.

In his speech, Erdogan suggested Turkey might now “give a different response concerning Finland,” adding that “Sweden will be shocked”.

“We gave Sweden a list of 120 persons and told them to extradite those terrorists in their country,” said Erdogan. “If you don’t extradite them, then sorry about that.”

Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora than Finland, and its talks with Ankara over NATO membership have been heated.

Turkey has called on Sweden to distance itself from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU.

In response, Sweden approved a constitutional amendment which allows it to create tougher anti-terror laws demanded by Turkey.

Both Sweden and Finland have also lifted bans on the sale of military equipment to Turkey, introduced after Ankara’s military intervention in Syria in 2019.

But Turkey has heavily criticised Sweden over recent protests in Stockholm, including one by a Kurdish support group which hung an effigy of Erdogan from a lamp-post.

Earlier this month, Erdogan said Turkish elections had been brought forward by a month to May 14.

Helsinki’s Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, has since suggested the “pressure” of the looming ballot has caused discussions to become “heated” within Turkey and that negotiations should be paused.

The diplomat also stressed his country should join at the same time as Sweden – appearing to backtrack on his earlier suggestion that Finland could be forced to join without its Nordic neighbour.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border

Posted on Author Reporter

  A farmer in Belgium has caused a stir after inadvertently redrawing the country’s border with France. A local history enthusiast was walking in the forest when he noticed the stone marking the boundary between the two countries had moved 2.29m (7.5ft), reports the BBC. The Belgian farmer, apparently annoyed by the stone in his […]
News

Violence against women insults God, pope says in New Year’s speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis used his New Year’s message on Saturday to issue a clarion call for an end to violence against women, saying it was insulting to God. Francis, 85, celebrated a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks both the solemnity of Holy Mary Mother of God as […]
News

No monitoring mechanism on revenue leakages – AGF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, yesterday, told the Senate that the Federal Government did not have the required robust platform of monitoring revenue inflows of the various revenue generating agencies. Idris stated this at the National Assembly during the 2021 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on Finance. He lamented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica