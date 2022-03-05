News

‘Erelu Okin’ Chidinma apologises for petrol souvenir

…as LASG seals host event centre

 

The brains behind the dangerous petrol party souvenir, Dr Pearl Chidinma Ogbulu, Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta, Lagos, has apologised for her indiscretion.

 

Reactions had trailed the sharing of petrol as a souvenir during the installation ceremony of the Lagos socialite as Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta, on Friday, at an event centre in Oniru, Victoria Island area of Lagos, following a viral video of the party on social media.

 

Chidinma was installed by the Olu of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho.

 

It is reported that Chidinma, a petrochemical engineer-turned-fashion stylist, is chummy with most popular traditional rulers in Lagos.

 

However, reacting to her choice of souvenir on her Instagram page, Erelu Okin, while appreciating those who turned out for her installation, apologised for her indiscretion.

 

She said: “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentary indiscretion of bringing fuel souvenirs into the hall.

 

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

 

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms.” The 10-litre petrol kegs bore the inscription: ‘Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party March 4, 2022’, with a picture of Erelu Chidinma.

 

Meanwhile, The Lagos State Government has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, where petrol was used as a souvenir at a party.

 

It was learnt that the event centre was sealed by officials of the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad “for Contravening Public Safety Rules”.

 

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, had said on Saturday that the state government would probe the use of petrol as souvenir at a party of which the video went viral.

 

