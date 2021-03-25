ERGP: FG admits failure of own economic policy

The Federal Government, yesterday, identified key bottlenecks that render its home grown economic policy, Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), ineffective parlous and unable to meet its optimal objectives. Listed as ERGP’s hindrances included inability to address domestic growth constraints as well as political and policy changes in government. Other factors include less emphasis on intersector collaboration, weak link between the plan and annual budget and absence of coordinating institutions for plan implementation.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, admitted yesterday in Abuja that government had issues with poor business regulations, over-dependence on oil, bad governance and policy design failures. He said these while declaring open the 19th Joint Planning Board (JPB) meeting with the states. To this end, he pleaded with the states to avoid the lapses in the coming national plans.

“Apart from the ERGP that helped us to come out of economic recessions, the country did not grow more than 0.75 per cent and 3.19 per cent on average during 2017-2020 and 2010-2020 respectively. “This could also be attributed to our collective inability to address domestic growth constraints.

The plan implementation was also affected by political and policy changes, less emphasis on inter-sector collaboration, weak link between the plan and annual budget and absence of coordinating institutions for plan implementation. “We had issues with poor business regulations, over-dependence on oil, bad governance and policy design failures. We do not want these to happen again. “We want to ensure that the basic needs of the states are well captured in the national plan as this is a major strategy to ensure that government at the state and local levels are effectively mobilised for the implementation of the national plans. “A quick assessment of the technical working groups reports shows that the states are partially missing in action despite their participation at various TWGs.

Thus, this meeting is aimed at harvesting additional perspectives of the states to ensure that the programmes and implementation of the sustainable development objectives of Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) (2021-2025) at the federal level are in line with the development aspirations at the state level.

“Our new national plan is expected to provide the necessary co-ordination between the states and Federal Government. If we do not use this plan to solve the right problems of our country, we would all fail in our quest towards improving the well-being of our people” he said.

Agba further explained the importance of synergy between the states and the Federal Government in the implementation of the (MTNDP) (2021-2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050, saying that synergy would help to avoid the pitfalls of the past plans.

“The approach would also enhance the effectiveness and quality of outcome as well as contribute to the efficient use of our scarce resources. Unfortunately, in the previous plans, the issues of synergies between the state and Federal Government were downplayed. As a result, achievements of NV20: 2020 and ERGP over the last 10 years and five years respectively were dwarfed by lack of synergies in the design and implementation of the national plans and state plans. It is also the reason we were unsuccessful to addressing the booms and bust syndrome associated with the mono-cultural nature of our exports and revenue,” he said.

