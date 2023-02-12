Eric Akoa speaks about rising above challenges while building career

Every successful celebrity has a story to tell about their humble beginnings. This notion applies to international fashion model, actor and fitness enthusiast, Eric Akoa. As one the highest paid African models in the Middle East, Eric Akoa did not just find himself at the top overnight. He worked hard for it, leveling every stumbling block to get to where he is. The 28 years old actor from Cameroon stated that when he moved to Dubai, five years ago to find where his destiny would take him, he only knew his native dialect, French with no job basically. His Dubai dream quickly turned sour and that is where the Cameroonian hunk’s story became an inspiring one for other young people with same dreams who find themselves in a country, thousands of miles away from home. “I moved here on my own pursuing the Dubai dream, but the dream turned quickly in to a nightmare.

I was a waiter for a year with a salary of 300 euros, after that I resigned and went to the Fitness industry as a personal trainer. That is where my passion for the gym started. I was a personal trainer, for two years until the coronavirus happened in 2020. I lost my job and ended up on the streets for a while until a friend helped me out. And it’s in that dark moment of solitude that I decided to go after what I love the most, which is Acting and Modeling.” Being one of the biggest models in Africa and Middle East definitely wasn’t something easy especially as a dark skin color in the Middle East, but Akoa was relentless.

“I wasn’t really put on the spot but today the Middle East is very open now and the fact that I couldn’t express myself properly in English, I was driven by that passion of Acting, Influencing and Modeling and I think that helped me a lot. Today I am one of the highest paid Influencers and Models in the Middle East,” he said Akoa has made his Dubai dream a reality but has set another dream in motion which is to be on the same movie set with American actor, Will Smith. “My next move is my biggest dream and I’m working towards it every day which is being on the same movie set with Will Smith.” Now a role model to many young people, especially his followers on social media, Eric Akoa advice to young people is to find something they love doing and stick to that until they are the best at it and make sure they get paid for it.

