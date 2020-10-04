Eric Osagie debuts with THISNIGERIA Newspaper

The vibrant Nigerian media has witnessed a new entrance into its fold. Former Managing Director/Editor-inchief of The Sun newspaper, Mr Eric Osagie, is out with THISNIGERIA, a quality newspaper, which debuted on Monday September 28, 2020.

The newspaper in its premier edition featured on exclusive interview with former Kaduna State governor, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, who spoke on the state of the nation, the Buhari administration, insecurity, fuel price hike among other issues.

According to a statement issued in Lagos by the newspaper’s publisher, Mr Eric Osagie, “THISNIGERIA, anchored on assisting Nigerians to “know the truth” which is also the newspaper’s motto, is targeted at bringing policy, politics, economy, sports, entertainment and other news contents to our reading public.”

The newspaper which is targeted at the policy makers, politics and business elite, is also designed to appeal to the youth population through its sports and entertainment segments.

THISNIGERIA has a weekly print edition for now, and an e-copy as well as online daily reports on: www.thisnigeria. com.

