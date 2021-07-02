Eric tests positive to COVID-19, out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Michael Eric will not be representing Nigeria at the 2020 Olympic Games due to COVID-19 complications. In an official announcement made on Wednesday, Eric who recently won the European Championship with CSKA Moscow said he has tested positive to COVID-19. “I will not be able to represent my country, Nigeria in this year’s Olympics in Japan,” he said. “During the last two and half weeks, my health and physical shape went through traumatic experience that will unfortunately make me miss this tournament.” Regrettably, Eric who would have loved to be part of game which he described as being his life-long dream revealed that the period of isolation and recuperation coincides with camp and Olympic Games. He added: “I must do what is best for my health and my wellbeing and above all, for the team’s benefit. Regaining my strength and recovering overtime so that I can come back stronger, rather than rushing to play this summer, is what’s best for me and our team.”
