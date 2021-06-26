Erica, AY Makun, Ezuruonye to star in new film, ‘Bitter Rain’

Reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim is set to star alongside AY Makun, Zubby Michael, Mike Ezuruonye, Alex Ekubo and Stan Nze in a new Toka McBaror directed feature film titled ‘Bitter Rain.’ A teaser for the new movie recently debuted on social media, introducing its exciting cast. According to reports, the film was shot in Asaba, Delta state around March. Details including its release date and synopsis are currently under wraps but Saturday Telegraph can confirm that the film is produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah C of Wonderkind Media. It also stars Efe Irele, George Nanakwesi Chux and Patrick Onyeocha.
Related Articles
Alley Dcoin drops new EP
With his wave-making 2019 debut mixtape, ‘Blinda vs Shakara’ still popular with fans, Alley Dcoin has finally dropped his six-track EP which he hopes would further wow his teeming fans. Speaking on how he worked assiduously for this short album, Alley Dcoin said the Favor and Grace music album has Afrobeats songs mixed with many […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Afro Love,‘HennyTing Goes: ‘K Buzz’ brings unique fusion to music
Songwriter, rapper Adefolajimi Adelagan (aka K Buzz), who recently recovered from coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, is set to release an EP titled ‘Afro Love’. The multi talented artiste creates a perfect vibe with originality in the single, ‘HennyTing Goes’, which he featured rapper, Zlatan. His signature animated flow on the single blend with Zlatan on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
OMO BABA: I was once mistaken for Fela’s son after a performance
Call him ‘fine boy’ or call him ‘wowo’, you could argue his looks but not his craft. Born Fagade Olufemi Ademola, the immensely talented comedian, actor, musician, interior decorator and painter has a career spanning two decades under his belt. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, he reminisces on his journey into the comedy industry […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)