Erica, AY Makun, Ezuruonye to star in new film, ‘Bitter Rain’

Reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim is set to star alongside AY Makun, Zubby Michael, Mike Ezuruonye, Alex Ekubo and Stan Nze in a new Toka McBaror directed feature film titled ‘Bitter Rain.’ A teaser for the new movie recently debuted on social media, introducing its exciting cast. According to reports, the film was shot in Asaba, Delta state around March. Details including its release date and synopsis are currently under wraps but Saturday Telegraph can confirm that the film is produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah C of Wonderkind Media. It also stars Efe Irele, George Nanakwesi Chux and Patrick Onyeocha.

